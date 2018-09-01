Menu
WALKING DEAD: Zombie invasion is headed for Nanango.
Zombie invasion headed for country town

Matt Collins
31st Aug 2018 2:15 PM | Updated: 4:22 PM

RESIDENTS are being warned to prepare for a zombie invasion when hundreds of zombies make their way to Nanango in November this year.

Zombie Invasion Nanango (ZIN) event organiser Seren Ahlquist said the zombie invasion was all in good fun and would include a 3km walk as well as other various events and local businesses were encouraged to get involved.

"We'd love businesses to get behind the event, for example the bakery might do zombie pies and things like that," Ms Ahlquist said.

The Zombie Invasion is on Saturday, November 24, and it is to raise funds for the Nanango Butter Factory All-Inclusive Park Playground.

"We are currently in discussion with South Burnett Regional Council to create an all inclusive park for children with special needs so they can come and enjoy themselves with other children," Ms Ahlquist said.

Zombie fundraising events are hugely popular throughout Australia and a recent zombie event in Brisbane attracted over 25,000 people.

Whilst this will be the first zombie fundraiser for Nanango, Ms Ahlquist said they have high hopes for a hugely successful day.

"We are thinking big. We would like to see 1000 zombies in attendance," she said.

To find out more about the Zombie Invasion Nanango event or to register your interest go to the Zombie Invasion Nanango 2018 Facebook group.

