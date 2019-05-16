Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

SUBSCRIBER SNEAK PEEK: This week Pottsy is joined by new sport editor Mitchell Keenan to discuss the impressive achievements of the Valley's surfers.

behind the sports desk jarrard potter mitchell keenan

More Videos

Behind the Sports Desk: S2E19 premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E19
Behind The Sports Desk: Is Millman the messiah? premium_icon Behind The Sports Desk: Is Millman the messiah?
Behind the Sports Desk: S2E18 premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E18
Behind The Sports Desk: Was Gaff Let off Lightly? premium_icon Behind The Sports Desk: Was Gaff Let off Lightly?
Behind The Desk: Who would want to be a coach? premium_icon Behind The Desk: Who would want to be a coach?
Behind the Sports Desk: S2E19 premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E19
Behind the Sports Desk: Is the bouncer barrage too much? Behind the Sports Desk: Is the bouncer barrage too much?
Behind The Sports Desk: Defusing the Tomic bomb premium_icon Behind The Sports Desk: Defusing the Tomic bomb