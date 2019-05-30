Sport Behind the Sports Desk: S2E21 Ghosts v Rebels local derby - game on South Grafton Rebels beat Ghosts in local derby 28-20 YOUR SAY: Terry Day on Grafton Derby Day Behind The Sports Desk: The Immortal debate YOUR SAY: Michael Green on Grafton Derby Day GHOSTS v REBELS: Let the games begin Behind The Desk: Who would want to be a coach? Behind The Sports Desk: The plight of Pucosvki Behind The Sports Desk: Is it time to move the WBBL final to the SCG? Behind the Sports Desk: S2E20 Group 2 Grand Final - Ghosts 18 Comets 16 Behind the Sports Desk: S2E18 McLennan breaks Ghosts record Behind the Sports Desk: All bull, but where are the horns? Behind The Sports Desk: Was Gaff Let off Lightly? 30th May 2019 4:10 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0