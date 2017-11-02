Jacaranda Thursday with Caitlan Charles 0 Community > News 2nd Nov 2017 6:01 PM Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon Calls for Triple J's One Night Stand to come to the Clarence Valley Jacaranda Thursday 2012 Jacaranda Festival Grand Champion Baby Toast Espresso presents Jactoberfest Spice Girls at the Jacaranda Festival Meet the Jacaranda Queens Thousands enjoy free sausages and milk on Jacaranda Thursday Behind the Desk tackle the Gyro Extreme How much do you know about Jacaranda Thursday? The purple merchant of the Jacaranda Festival Colour me jacaranda Real estate agents get their pirate on for Jacaranda Thursday New Jacaranda Festival president New Jacaranda Queen crowned