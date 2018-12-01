News Santa's arrival signals start of festive season Clarence School climate strike Tyson Street truck crash Tyson Street truck crash Deepwater fires: Raw vision of crews fighting fires Queensland fires: Aerial footage Bunny Racket perform for Grafton kids Queensland bush fires Fires at Finch Hatton near Mackay Queensland fires: Smoke blankets state Extreme weather outlook Storm batters Ulmarra Torrential rain hits NSW WATCH: A hero's welcome Sunrise comes to Yamba Truck rollover, Centenary Drive Truck rollover at Centenary Drive 1st Dec 2018 12:58 PM 0